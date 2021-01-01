From gracie oaks
Multi-Functional Daybed
This daybed provides multiple function to meet your various needs. Coming with two drawers, the bed provides great storage function to store away your stuff or bedding. There’s a trundle under the drawers which is ideal for accommodating sleepovers or friends, perfect for bedroom or guestroom. Featuring X frame on side, this bed adds a dose of rustic style to your room, elegant and suitable for any room style. Crafted of solid pine wood and high-quality MDF, the bed provides great support and can serve your family for many years. Color: Dark Gray