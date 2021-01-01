From taplong
Multi-Function With Three Handle Slide Bar Concealed Installation Complete Shower System With Rough In Valve
The Pressure Balanced Shower Kit provides affordable luxury with a sleek, modern design and long-lasting durability. Featuring a stylish 10-in. round rainfall showerhead and hand shower, the Universal Shower Kit is of Grade A brass construction and Large flow brass thermostatic valve cartridge for controling temperature.15.7in brass shower wall and 10 inch stainless steel top spray and a slide bar provide a comfortable and excellent shower experience. Moreover, individual switches control make showerhead and hand shower can be opened and closed at the same time, improve the shower performance.