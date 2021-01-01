From taplong

Multi-Function With Three Handle Slide Bar Concealed Installation Complete Shower System With Rough In Valve

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Pressure Balanced Shower Kit provides affordable luxury with a sleek, modern design and long-lasting durability. Featuring a stylish 10-in. round rainfall showerhead and hand shower, the Universal Shower Kit is of Grade A brass construction and Large flow brass thermostatic valve cartridge for controling temperature.15.7in brass shower wall and 10 inch stainless steel top spray and a slide bar provide a comfortable and excellent shower experience. Moreover, individual switches control make showerhead and hand shower can be opened and closed at the same time, improve the shower performance.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com