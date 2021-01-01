Multi Function Handheld Shower Head

This handheld showerhead will look great in any bathroom! Easy to assemble, no tools required. Designed to be low maintenance and easy to clean. This lightweight, square shower head with rounded edges, is equipped with 80 powerful nozzles. With two different spray settings, you can switch back and forth between your desired setting with the quick push of a button. The lustrous ergonomic handle is smooth and easy to grip. The silicone rubber nozzles are easy to clean and maintain and are resistant to clogging and buildup.