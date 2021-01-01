From evesky

Multi-Function Converter, Type-c to USB Extender for Laptop (Interface: Type-c)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Small size, easy to carry, easy to place on the desktop or carry around Simultaneously extend 5 USB ports for the computer, no longer plug External mouse and keyboard help improve notebook work efficiency USB3.0 high-speed transmission, up to 5Gbps (maximum) transmission speed, large files can also be quickly transmitted The signal is stable and does not crash, connect the keyboard and mouse, Internet, games, work without delay

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com