From seenda
seenda Multi-Device Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for Tablet Phone Computer - Wireless Illuminated Rechargeable Keyboard with Number Pad Connect Up to.
Advertisement
eenda Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard with Number Pad Integrated Stand for Multiple Devices Supports 4 devices simultaneously and easy to switch Pair with up to 4 devices simultaneously and easily switch between them. 7-Color backlit for easy work on the dark 7 backlight colors and 3 different brightness levels(Low-Mid-High-Off) Works with Windows, iOS, Mac OS, Android, Chrome OS Compatible for Mac OS, iOS, Chrome OS, Windows and Android systems Product Features Multi Device & Multi OS 7-Color Adjustable Backlights Integrated Phone/Tablet Holder Perfect Keystroke Comfort Typing Ergonomic Design Anti-Slid and Anti-Scratch Soft Rubber Bar Not Just a Keyboard, But a Work of Art