Litton Lane Multi Colored Metal Contemporary Decorative Vase (Set of 2), Gold

Add some life and personality to the atmosphere with this set of antique finished ceramic metal vases. These vases add a statement to any space with their abstract design and uniquely colored finish. Bold yet versatile, these vases with flat shell-like bodies in distressed white, beige, and brown finish with ridge patterns suit most color palettes and home themes. Display on console tables in the entryway or any living area, these vases are lovely additions for a contemporary seaside feel. The vases measure 12" and 16" in height, and can be displayed together or apart. Suitable for indoor use only. Vase opening measures 3". This set includes 2 metal vases. This item comes shipped in one carton. Color: Gold.