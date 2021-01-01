LITTON LANE Multi Colored Metal Boho Style Decorative Vase (Set of 2), Black

Display on its own, or filled with your favorite decor items, this set of metal vases creates a stunning visual presence in any room. The vases are crafted with high-quality metal formed to create cylinder vases standing 15" and 11" tall. The vases also have wide rims and simple round giving them classic shape. The vases are finished in dark brown with a distressed texture that provides a boho feel. Pair together or break them up in a room to offer style and function! Suitable for indoor use only. Vases do not have drain holes. Vase measures 2” mouth openings. This set include two vases. Bohemian theme. This item comes shipped in one carton. Color: Black.