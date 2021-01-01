From isabelline
Isabelline Multi Colored Ikat 8' 11 X 11' 5 Wool / Silk Area Rug
This Russian Ikat design rug is hand-knotted with Wool / Silk on Cotton. The primary color in this handmade rug is Multi Colored. This rug is New and in Perfect condition. The measurements for this rug are: 8 feet 11 inches wide by 11 feet 5 inches long. This rug is currently Available and will ship within 2 business days. Free International Shipping & 14-Day Returns. This rug's SKU # is CE302937851E4972BAA2B4BD7F2D6DB6.