Isabelline Multi Colored Gabbeh 5' 7 X 7' 11 Wool Area Rug

This Russian Gabbeh design rug is hand-knotted with Wool on Cotton and has 8 x 9 (72) knots per square inch. The primary color in this handmade rug is Multi Colored. This rug is New and in Perfect condition. The measurements for this rug are: 5 feet 7 inches wide by 7 feet 11 inches long. This rug is currently Available and will ship within 2 business days. Free International Shipping & 14-Day Returns. This rug's SKU # is BEBB6BA784CA4D75AA60E0D43CEDE112.