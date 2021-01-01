Multi Color Wood Sculpture of Inca God of Happiness

Ekeko the Inca god of happiness abundance and fertility arrives wearing a cloak of many colors. Green represents hope red symbolizes love and passion and yellow stands for abundance and prosperity. Revered by many in Peru Bolivia northern Chile and northern Argentina Ekeko is said to arrive with all the things one would want. John Barrow is inspired by this legendary character as he crafts this statuette in his most unique style with an assortment of woods that include ishpingo cedar and mahogany. He colors them with natural dyes.