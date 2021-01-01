Noble House Multi-color Prelit Incandescent Green Fir Christmas Tree, 7.5'

Noble House Forget the mess and the hassle of hauling a Christmas tree onto your car and into your home every December. With ouror pre-lit artificial Christmas tree,you will be able to create the memories of a lifetime without having to worry about cleaning up shedding needles or keeping your tree alive every year. This accessory perfectly models a classic Noble Fir,giving your decorations a lush green look that can also built-in lights that illuminate every holiday evening with a cosy,warm glow. NOBLE FIR: From its deep green color to its regal branches,our tree perfectly captures the charm of a classic Noble fir Christmas tree. Known for its natural beauty,this tree is finished with upturned needles and strong hinged branches that are ideal for hanging ornaments. Please note that this accessory is intended for indoor use only. OR PRE-LIT: You can choose between antree and a pre-lit tree that uses regular string lights. Ourtree allows a blank canvas for you to build upon while our string light option comes in both clear and multi-color to offer a more traditional look. STAND INCLUDED: Our tree comes with a durable iron stand,ensuring that your tree will remain stable and anchored when in use. This is finished with leg caps to prevent any scrapes or nicks on your floor. DIMENSIONS: Choose a centrepiece for the holidays that is the perfect size for you and your home. This Christmas tree is 55.00” W x 55.00” D x 90.00” H with a base of 22.00" W x 22.00" D x 7.00" H. You will love how festive your interior space can become with the simple addition of this charming tree. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this Christmas tree. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.