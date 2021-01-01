Cozy Line Home Fashions Multi-color Embroidered Elephant Paisley Medallion Pink Purple Cotton 16"x12"x3"in. Novelty Decor Throw Pillow(Set of 1), pink/ purple/ blue/ green/ white/ multi-color

Add the perfect finishing touch to your room with this novelty shaped elephant decor throw pillow. The designer touch was added with the extreme detailed embroidered finishes to this throw pillow. This decor throw pillow will complete the look of the room. There is a coordinating Twin and Queen quilt bedding sets, an additional 3 little elephant rectangular shaped decor throw pillow available for purchase separately. Pillow is of a elephant shape and measures approximately 16"x12"x3" inches. This decor throw pillow is crafted of 100% Cotton. With its easy-care spot clean cotton material. Color: pink/ purple/ blue/ green/ white/ multi-color.