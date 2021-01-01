Multi Color Abstract Floral Window Curtains

Whether you're in a walkout basement bar or spending time with the family in the living room, sometimes you just need to calm the sun. Take full control over your style with these special semi-sheer curtains. Intentionally printed on unlined, non-transparent fabric panels allows for a print that spares no vibrancy and illuminates as sunshine hits them. The non-transparent semi-sheer panels still provide 100% privacy, and reduces sunlight in your room between 25-40%. These unique curtains are masterfully printed in the United States on imported fabrics. 3" Rod Pocket will fit a maximum 1.5" diameter curtain rod Size per Panel: 20" W x 52" L