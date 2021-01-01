Multi Charger Cable 2Pack 6ft Nylon Braided Universal 3 in 1 Multiple Ports Devices USB Charging Cord with GoldPlated iOSType CMicro USB Connectors.

[]: The up-to-date 3in1 design which charges most of the cell phones available on market (Charging only, Cant Transfer Data). Universal and Multi-function: No need to carry any other cables when you are in a car, office, or travelling. Please use 5V/2A-2.4A output power sources, when charging multiple devices at once. Nylon braided cord+ Aluminum alloy casing+ Gold plated connectors = This super durable 3 in 1 cable. What you will get: 2PCS 6ft multi charger cables. Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem with our product, we are always here for you!