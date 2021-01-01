Rugs USA Multi Botaniq Faded Medallion Tassel rug - Natural Fibers Rectangle 3' x 5'

It doesn't get more classic than this: a medallion-inspired rug. This is the perfect floor covering for life's softest moments. Place this area rug at the foot of the bed to make your first steps of the day extra luxurious, or anywhere in the home that could use a graceful touch. The intentionally faded medallion pattern creates the perfect depth and dimension in your space, allowing you and your loved ones to sit back and relax. What are you waiting for? Kick back and start enjoying our easy to clean and pet-friendly rugs.