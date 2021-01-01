Brilliant Ribbon Multi 8 ft. x 8 ft. Round Area Rug

Liven up your favorite living areas with this fun and chic hand woven Brilliant Ribbon rug. This perfect pop of color is the ideal finishing touch to any room without breaking the bank. Hand-tied by Artisans in Central India, the Brilliant Ribbon rug is made of all natural cotton ribbon creating a comfortable and soft to the touch underfoot masterpiece. With a sumptuously thick 3/4 in. soft cotton pile the braided racetrack designed rug is reversible for twice the wear. This casual contemporary design will increase the fun factor of any space. Color: Multi.