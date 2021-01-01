59" Mullenax Cat Tree

This cat tree condominium has a multi-level design including scratched columns. Soft land, big houses, and cute toys provide an interesting place to rest and entertain your cat. Cats are covered with natural sisal, which can sharpen their claws. And can climb on pillars and mats. The soft bass provides you with a comfortable resting place. The top edge ensures safety.2 large apartments lead your cat to rest or sleep to maintain privacy. The ball with bells also brings extra joy to your cat. Even better, the reinforced bottom layer and safety belt ensure its stability. Without going out, your cat can play and relax in the tree and enjoy the same fun! Two fur balls can respond to kittens’ move intensively and draw their attention!