From innova luxury
Mulholland Room Screen
The chic Mulholland Room Screen features a handcrafted and hand-gilded metal frame. Perfect for elegantly dividing and defining a space while adding an elegant touch to a luxurious abode. This one-of-a-kind room screen showcases dimensional design and originality. Discreet safety locks have been designed to effortlessly secure the screen into various formations. Due to the handcrafted nature, each piece may have subtle and unique differences. Metal frame. Overall: 60.5"W x 70"T. Wipe clean wi.