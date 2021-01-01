Mule Mugs Set, includs: 4 -16 oz Copper Mugs, 4 Cocktail Copper Straws, 4 Wooden Coasters, 1 Copper Jigger. HANDCRAFTED From 100% Pure Solid.

Best Quality Guranteed. OUR MUGS ARE MADE OF 100% PURE SOLID COPPER Each mug is hand-crafted by a crafsman that is using a unique method that has been in use for hundreds of years and was pass from one crafsman to another so each glass is one of a kind. our mule copper mugs are the are made from the best materials and the highest quality there is. Beware of imitations ALL INCLUSIVE 4 Mugs, 4 Straws, 4 Coasters 1 Shot Glass and a Beautiful Design gift box. What more do you need. Best of all, EVERY PIECE is guaranteed 100% pure copper. This perfect set of 4 copper mugs is the ideal Christmas gift or a birthday gift or any other special occasion. 16 OZ CAPACITY HAS NUMEROUS USES-Our Copper Mug works great for iced tea chilled, iced coffee, iced tea and any vodka, beer, gin, rum, tequila, or whiskey mixed drinks. Additionally, many experts tout the benefits of drinking water from 100% copper drinkware. The generous 16 oz size is the perfect amount to hold yo