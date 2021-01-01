Mukul Flagpole Finial

The Montague Metal Products Eagle Flagpole Finial will enhance the top of any flagpole. The eagle design is constructed from cast aluminum that is rust free and provides with long lasting performance. The eagle flagpole finial is available in multiple finishes that will spruce up the look of most poles. The Eagle Flagpole Finial by Montague Metal Products is handcrafted that lends a unique touch to it. The eagle is recommended for poles 16’ to 24’ tall and is sure to add a touch of style to it. The classic Eagle Flagpole Finial is manufactured in the United States. Size: Small (12" H x 9.25" W), Finish: Black