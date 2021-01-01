Farmer Fan Designs Muhview Star-Agriculture Cow Women Ladies Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Muhview Star - agriculture cow women ladies design also fits for birthday parties with cows or for theme on the farm. Perfect for girls for birthday, Christmas or Mother's Day who love cows and agriculture Muhviehstar. Perfect for cow lovers to offer to your aunt, boyfriend, sister, uncle, grandfather, grandmother or anyone who just loves cows.Perfectly suited for the farmer or farmer's wife who likes her dairy cows 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only