Personalized Planet Mugs - White 'It Is Never Too Late' Personalized Name Mug

White 'It Is Never Too Late' Personalized Name Mug. Start your day off right with this ceramic mug sporting an inspiring mantra and sweet personalized design.Full graphic text: It is never too late to be what you might have been. George Elliot. (Personalized name).3.7'' W x 4.7'' HHolds 11 oz.CeramicDishwasher-safeShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.