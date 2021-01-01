Suzy Toronto Mugs - White & Black 'The Next Chapter' Mug

White & Black 'The Next Chapter' Mug. Stay smiling when you start your days sipping out of this mug showcasing an inspiring message accented by lighthearted graphics to keep you full of joy.Full graphic text (front): Wonderful wacky ways to start the next chapter of your life.Full graphic text (back): Create a life that will make you want to jump out of bed in the morning. Fight for that fairy tale, because it does exist. Expect what you desire and become what you admire. Do not wait for things to get perfect before you get underway. In this game, there is no penalty for an early jump start! The magnitude of your problems is nothing compared with your ability to solve them. You can't start the next chapter of your life if you keep reading the last one. Be open to what comes next. Surround yourself with people who believe in you. Do not spend your time defending every decision you make. As long as you're breathing, it is not too late for a whole new beginning. When something goes wrong with your plans, just yell ''Plot twist!'' and move on. Believe you can do it, and you're halfway there.Holds 11 oz.PorcelainHand washImported