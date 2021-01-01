From personal creations
Personal Creations Mugs - White & Red 'Friends are Tied' Hearts Personalized Mug
White & Red 'Friends are Tied' Hearts Personalized Mug. Enjoy a steaming hot beverage in the quiet company of your favorite names with this mug featuring a heartfelt personalized illustration. Full graphic text: (Personalized text) are tied together with heartstrings (personalized names)Holds 15 oz.CeramicDishwasher- and microwave-safeImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.