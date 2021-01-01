Personalized Planet Mugs - Red & White 'Deerest' Christmas Personalized Mug

Red & White 'Deerest' Christmas Personalized Mug. This adorable mug is adorned with playful reindeer and will be personalized with the names of their dearest loved ones. Note: Personalization will not include the possessive "s" as shown. Enter text exactly as desired, e.g. "Grammie's".Full graphic text: (personalized name) Deerest (personalized names).4.7'' W x 3.7'' HCeramicDishwasher-safeShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.