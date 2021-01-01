Hypolita Mugs - White & Blue 'Better on the Lake' Personalized Mug

White & Blue 'Better on the Lake' Personalized Mug. From morning cup of caffeine to evening cocoa, this mug provides a personalized touch to your drinkware display.Full graphic text: Life is better on (personalized lake name).11 oz.CeramicHand washShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.