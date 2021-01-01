Coleman Mug Enamel 12 oz

Don't forget to pack the Coleman Enamel Mug with your camping supplies for your next trip. This classic, blue-speckled steel mug is lightweight yet durable, so it won't be a burden to add to your hiking pack but will withstand falls to hard rocks if it's dropped. With the ability to accommodate both hot and cold beverages, it will make a useful addition to the rest of your camping gear. When you're not camping, use this mug for your morning cup of coffee or tea, or bring it along to a barbecue or picnic to hold your beverages without worrying about breaking a favorite cup.