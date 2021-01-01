From rachael ray
Rachael Ray Muffin Pans SKU - Oven Lovin' 6-Cup Muffin Pan
Oven Lovin' 6-Cup Muffin Pan. Wonderful for appetizers, side dishes or, of course, muffins, this muffin pan is nonstick for easy, dishwasher-safe cleanup. The extra-wide handles provide a convenient grasp and the comfortable silicone grips add color to the kitchen. A portion of the proceeds from this purchase will be donated to Yum-o! to empower little ones to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. 7.5'' W x 1.5'' H x 12.75'' DCarbon steelEach slot holds 1 cupDishwasher-safeOven-safe up to 500FImported