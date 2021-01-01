From tiger muay thai gift
Tiger Muay Thai Gift Muay Thai Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
A Muay Thai tiger design. Our Muay Thai and Kickboxing design is perfect for Thai Boxing and Kickboxing fans. You can combine this Muay Thai tiger design with muay thai shorts and muay thai gloves. Perfect for your next Muay Thai Training. This Muay Thai tiger design is a unique gift for a friend, family (mom, dad, son) or training partner. Men and woman will love this Muay Thai design as a birthday gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only