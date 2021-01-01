Muad Outdoor Acacia Wood Chat Set with Coffee Table, Gray and Light Gray

Complete your backyard or patio space with a cozy corner of stunning design and exceptional comfort. Our charming loveseat and coffee table set features a gorgeous slat design that gives any outdoor space a breezy and classic look. Made with rich acacia wood, this set provides a smooth structure that is built for incredible durability and reassuring stability. This set is finished with wonderfully plush water-resistant cushions, allowing you to sit back and relax under the warm sun in utmost comfort all summer season. ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear. SLAT DESIGN: The loveseat features a beautifully slatted backrest and seating, giving this set a sophisticated, classic look. The coffee table follows this slatted motif, giving this set a wonderfully homey feel to your décor. WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water. PLUSH CUSHIONS: With plush seating, this loveseat is designed for your comfort. The thick seat and back cushions will wow you and your friends with the level of coziness this seating provides. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.