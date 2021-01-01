Ashley Norton MT7210-152 Durham Classic Traditional 6" Center to Center Solid Brass Cabinet Handle - Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware

Ashley Norton MT7210-152 Durham Classic Traditional 6" Center to Center Solid Brass Cabinet Handle - Cabinet Pull The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardware Features: Constructed of solid brass for lasting durability Coordinates with other items from the Durham collection Durham is designed in a Solid Brass series for a more contemporary finish and a Solid Bronze series for a more rustic finish - see material for exact finish matches All necessary mounting hardware is included Covered by a 10 year limited warranty Includes 1 pull Dimensions: Center to Center: 6" Length: 6-7/8" Width: 3/4" Projection: 1-3/8" Handle Polished Chrome