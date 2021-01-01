From miseno
Miseno MT7135FSO 71" Freestanding Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow White Tub Soaking Freestanding
Advertisement
Miseno MT7135FSO 71" Freestanding Acrylic Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain, Drain Assembly, and Overflow Miseno MT7135FSO Features:Covered under Miseno's 2 year limited warrantyAcrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to cleanSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceFreestanding installation provides maximum versatility with tub placementReversible drain placementChrome overflow and chrome finish brass pop-up drain includedEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageMiseno MT7135FSO Specifications:Overall Height: 30" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 71" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 35" (back to front of tub)Maximum Water Capacity: 53 gallonsNumber of Bathers: 1Water Depth: 16" Freestanding White