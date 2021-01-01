Ashley Norton MT4334-043 Modern Hex 1-3/4 Inch Industrial Bolt Cabinet Knob from the Solid Brass Collection Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Knobs

Ashley Norton MT4334-043 Modern Hex 1-3/4 Inch Industrial Bolt Cabinet Knob from the Solid Brass Collection The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardwareFeatures:Solid brass construction ensures lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Solid Brass CollectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 10 year limited warrantyIncludes 1 knobDark oil rubbed is a living finish that will take on unique hues as it ages, creating an ever-changing patinaSpecifications:Length: 1-1/4"Width: 1-1/4"Projection: 1-3/16" Geometric Satin Nickel