Ashley Norton MT3960-102 Adria 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Solid Brass Collection Polished Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls

Ashley Norton MT3960-102 Adria 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Solid Brass Collection The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardwareFeatures:Solid brass construction ensures lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Solid Brass CollectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 10 year limited warrantyIncludes 1 pullDark oil rubbed is a living finish that will take on unique hues as it ages, creating an ever-changing patinaSpecifications:Center to Center: 4"Length: 4-5/8"Width: 9/16"Projection: 1-7/16" Handle Polished Nickel