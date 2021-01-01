From first deal
MT06 Scart to HDMI Converter Video Converter 1080P 720P HDMI Output Splitter for PAL NTSC3.58. NTSC4.43 SECAM PAL with DC 5V 1A Power Adapter
Advertisement
Features: No drive, light and flexible, plug and playAdopt advanced signal processing technology to ensure excellent accuracy, color, resolution and detailSupport PAL, NTSC3.58. NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL / M, PAL / N standard TV format inputSupport HDMI 1080p / 720p outputSpecifications: SCART input: PAL, NTSC 3.58. NTSC 4.43, SECAM, PAL / M, PAL / NHDMI output: 1080p / 720pHDMI Output Cable Length: =7m AWG26 HDMI Standard CableSCART Input Cable Length: =8m AWG26 SCART Standard CableMaximum operating current: 350mAPower Adapter Specifications: AC 100V-240V 50 / 60HZ, DC 5V / 1AOperating temperature: - 10 ~ + 55? Storage temperature: - 20 ~ + 60? Working humidity: 10 ~ 90% RH (No condensation)Storage humidity: 5 ~ 95 % RH (non-condensing)Case Size: 88.5 x 57.