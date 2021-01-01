Miseno MT-SCENERY1X2 Scenery - 1" X 2" - Glass Visual - Wall Tile - Sold by Carton (9.24 SF/Carton) Blue Dane Flooring Tile Mosaic

Miseno MT-SCENERY1X2 Scenery - 1" X 2" - Glass Visual - Wall Tile - Sold by Carton (9.24 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Surface Characteristics:Glass Visual - the elegant and clean look of glass adds delicate beauty to your homeInstallation Specifics:Wall Installation - This tile product is suitable for most wall installationsThin-Set Installation - tiles are adhered to the substrate or a mortar bed using a thin layer of cement compound known as thinsetTile Structure:Glass tile - glass tiles offer an elegant look for your space, their luminous sheen adds a very attractive visual appeal, and they are resistant to stains and mildew making them easy to cleanTile Dimensions: 1" width 2" length 1/4" thicknessSpecifications:Color: Blue DaneTile Shape: RectangleType of Tile: MosaicSurface Type: SmoothTile Width: 1"Sheet Width: 10-3/4"Tile Length: 2"Sheet Length: 10-3/4"Tile Thickness: 1/4"Product Variations:MT-SCENERY1SQ: Scenery - 1" X 1" - Glass Visual - Wall Tile (Sold by Sheet)MT-SCENERY1X2 (This Model): Scenery - 1" X 2" - Glass Visual - Wall Tile (Sold by Sheet)MT-SCENERY1X4: Scenery - 1" X 4" - Glass Visual - Wall Tile (Sold by Sheet)MT-SCENERY2SQ: Scenery - 2" X 2" - Glass Visual - Wall Tile (Sold by Sheet) Mosaic Blue Dane