Miseno MSS3020F Farmhouse 30" Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Apron Front - Drain Assembly and Fitted Basin Rack Included Free MSS3020F Package Includes:30" Single Basin Handmade Farmhouse Kitchen SinkFitted Stainless Steel Basin Rack / GridStainless Steel Drain with Removable Deep Basket StrainerMSS3020F Features:Constructed of 16 T304 stainless steelAn alloy containing 18% chromium and 10% nickel, which neutralizes corrosive chemicals commonly found in the kitchenExtremely durable; highly resistant to denting, scratching and gougingFully covered under Miseno's Limited Lifetime sink warrantySound Dampening TechnologyDense foam pads adhered to the basin bottom and walls drastically reducing vibration / noiseA thick acrylic coating is applied to the underside of the sink further reducing vibration and preventing condensation dripsThe satin finish keeps the sink looking newer longer; helps to hide scratching, fingerprints and water spots over timeExtra deep (10") basins provide an enormous workspace, allowing you to deep soak even your largest pots and pansMSS3020F Specifications:Overall Length: 30" (Left-to-Right)Overall Width: 22-1/4" (Back-to-Front)Overall Height: 10"Apron Height: 9"Basin Length: 28" (Left-to-Right)Basin Width: 18" (Back-to-Front)Basin Depth: 10"Installation Type: Farmhouse (Apron-Front)Drain Location: Rear / CenterDrain Connection Size: 3-1/2"Pre-Drilled Faucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 33" Stainless Steel 16 Stainless Steel