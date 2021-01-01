From noyafa
MSI MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI AM4 AMD B550 SATA 6Gb/s ATX AMD Motherboard
AMD B550 Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series / 4000 G-Series / 3000 Series Processors* * Not compatible with AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G. * BIOS update might require for AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series CPU. DDR4 5100+ / 5000 / 4866 / 4800 / 4733 / 4600 / 4533 / 4400 / 4266 / 4133 / 4000 / 3866 / 3733 / 3600 / 3466 / 3200 / 3066 / 3000 / 2933 / 2800 / 2667 (A-XMP OC MODE) DDR4 3200 / 3066 / 3000 / 2933 / 2800 / 2667 / 2400 / 2133 / 1866 (JEDEC) 1DPC 1R max speed 5100 1DPC 2R max speed 3866 2DPC 1R max speed 4000 2DPC 2R max speed 3600 Core Boost Technology 8+4 pin CPU power connectors and optimized power circuits let GAMING CARBON unleash maximum performance. 6 layer PCB 6 layer PCB improves signal transmission for high performance capabilities across the motherboard. 2oz Thickened Copper PCB An enhanced PCB material design improves heat dissipation and high-performance capabilities.