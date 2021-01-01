From leadtek
MSI MEG Z590 ACE LGA 1200 Intel Z590 SATA Supports Intel Pentium Gold / Celeron processors DDR4 1R 3200 / 2933 / 2666 / 2133 for 11th Gen Intel CPU.
Advertisement
Intel Z590 Supports 11th / 10th Gen Intel Core processors Supports Intel Pentium Gold / Celeron processors DDR4 1R 3200 / 2933 / 2666 / 2133 for 11th Gen Intel CPU (by JEDEC & POR) DDR4 1R 2933 / 2666 / 2133 for 10th Gen Intel CPU (by JEDEC & POR) Max overclocking frequency: 1DPC 1R Max speed up to 5600 1DPC 2R Max speed up to 4800+ 2DPC 1R Max speed up to 4400+ 2DPC 2R Max speed up to 4000+ Aluminum Cover with 7W/mK Thermal Pad A full aluminum IO cover and extended heatsink design provides large heat dissipation surface. M.2 Shield Frozr Sustain maximum high-speed M.2 SSD data transfer with M.2 SHIELD FROZR and prevent SSD thermal throttling. Aluminum Backplate The rigid aluminum backplate has dedicated thermal pads for additional MOSFET cooling. Heat-pipe Design Connecting two MOS heatsinks to enlarge the heat dissipation surface. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports Brings Thunderbolt to USB-C with true 40 Gb/s speeds, 8K display support, Daisy-Chaining, and Multi-Port Accessory Architecture