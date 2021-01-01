From noyafa
MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE Gaming Motherboard AMD AM4 SATA 6Gb/s M.2 USB 3.2 Wi-Fi 6 Extended-ATX
Supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen / Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Desktop Processors for AM4 socket Ultra-fast networking support with both on-board Wi-Fi 6 (802. 11ax) and bundled 10G Super LAN card Onboard triple Lightning Gen 4 M. 2 slots and bundled M. 2 XPANDER-Z Gen 4 accessory card with two additional M. 2 slots Mystic Light Infinity II brings together colorful lighting and an infinity mirror for deceptively endless light effects - customize with 16. 8 million colors and 29 effects through the Mystic Light APP Xtreme Audio DAC with dual audio processors, ESS DAC, 6. 3mm headphone out, and Nahimic enhancement software Support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processors and future AMD Ryzen processors with BIOS update