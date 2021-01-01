From justice design group
Justice Design Group MSH-9551 Wire Mesh 3 Light 18" Wide Cage Pendant with Black Wire Mesh Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Justice Design Group MSH-9551 Wire Mesh 3 Light 18" Wide Cage Pendant with Black Wire Mesh Shade FeaturesHeight adjustable with included downrod kit360 Degree ball swivel canopy (hang-straight)Crafted from metalComes with a black wire mesh shadeIncludes (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsUL rated for damp locations1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 18"Product Weight: 20.0 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Diameter: 18"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel