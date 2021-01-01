From justice design group
Justice Design Group MSH-8432-10 Wire Mesh 13" Regency 2 Light Vanity Light with Vintage Edison Bulbs Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Justice Design Group MSH-8432-10 Wire Mesh 13" Regency 2 Light Vanity Light with Vintage Edison Bulbs Features:Comes with 5.5" cylinder metal shadesHousing is crafted from durable metal materials, ensuring years of reliable serviceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade is crafted from metal wire mesh1 year limited warrantyReversible mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 13" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Height: 8"Extension: 5.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Width: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Vanity Light Dark Bronze