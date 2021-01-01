Miseno MSET008001 Hand Painted 17" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with Single Hole Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixture

Miseno MSET008001 Hand Painted 17" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with Single Hole Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Miseno MSET008001 Bathroom Combo Includes:Circular vessel sinkBrass single hole faucetPop-up drain assemblyMiseno MSET008001 Sink Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed from tempered glass and brassVessel Installation - sink will rest on top of counter topEach glass sink and faucet features its own beauty of color, structural character and texture, adding a sense of purity, elegance and distinctive look to any designMiseno MSET008001 Faucet Features:All brass faucet constructionVessel design - 1 hole faucet for above counter sinksSingle lever handleEscutcheon not includedPop up drain assembly includedThis vessel sink and faucet combo is a great way to harmonize the decor by unifying the color and textural design of your bathroomMiseno MSET008001 Sink Specifications:Overall Length: 17" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 17" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 5-1/2" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 16" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 16" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 5-1/2" (top to bottom of sink)Drain Connection Size: 0.375"Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Miseno MSET008001 Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 13-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-5/8" (center of faucet to center of water outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 (gpm) gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-1/2" Combination Oil Rubbed Bronze