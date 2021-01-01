MSeries Lens Cap Fisheye 15mm Tele 60mm Macro

Lens Cap for our Tele60mm, Superfish, Macro, and ORIGINAL Wide Lenses. This does NOT work with our M-series Wide and Tele 58mm lenses. Please note a lens cap already comes in the box when you buy a lens so this is an EXTRA lens cap. If you are looking for a lens cap for any of our other lenses, please visit our store to find the right lens cap. The lens cap protects the front of your lens from drops, scratches, and the occasional tumble. We backup our products with a lifetime warranty, great customer service and a 100% satisfaction guarantee with and returns. Ask us how to get set up with a gear guide.