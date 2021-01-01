Miseno MSDC4269 Purify 69" High x 42" Wide Semi-Framed Pivot Shower Door with Clear Glass and H2OFF™ Technology Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Shower Doors

Miseno MSDC4269 Purify 69" High x 42" Wide Semi-Framed Pivot Shower Door with Clear Glass and H2OFF Technology Product Features:Constructed of 1/4" thick tempered safety glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profilesA semi-framed design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerPivot/Hinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerPivot hinge system provides a 6" opening adjustmentH20FF™ Clean Glass Technology is applied to each side of the shower door making the glass easier to clean and looking like newDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationShower door allows up to 1/2" of adjustment for out of square wallsMiseno shower doors are fully covered under manufacturer warranty for 1 year after purchase F.I.A.S.C.O. Program: Failure, Incompetence, Accident, Screw-Up, Calamity or Oversight. Cut the header a bit too short? You're not the first. Miseno understands. With customer service being our number one priority, we created the F.I.A.S.C.O. Program to better assist our customers. Our program applies to head rails, bottom tracks, and thresholds that have been cut incorrectly. Our customer service team will work with you to resolve your issues. Contact our customer service team. Offer applies to a one-time replacement per customer per installation.Product Technology and Benefits:H2OFF™ Clean Glass Technology: H2OFF™ is a polymer that bonds to the glass of the shower door that keeps your shower door looking like new and easier to clean. H2OFF™ protects the glass from harmful contaminants that can otherwise damage the surface. For best results, the consumer should squeegee the enclosure dry after each use and clean with a soft cloth or sponge. Our H2OFF™ Clean Glass Technology is backed by a 10-Year Warranty.Specifications:Height: 69" (bottom to top of door fixture)Width: 36 to 42" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Width: 42" (left to right of door fixture)Minimum Width: 36" (left to right of door fixture)Glass Thickness: 1/4"Glass: ClearInstallation Type: AlcoveDoor Installation: ReversibleDoor Type: PivotFrame Type: Semi-FramedMaterial: GlassNumber of Doors: 1Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Limited Pivot Oil Rubbed Bronze