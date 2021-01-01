MSD Mousepad Wrist Rest Protected Mouse Pads/Mat with Wrist Support, Design for Flower Nature Field Spring Meadow Grass Summer Green Bloom Blossom.

Please search 'MSD Mousepad Wrist Rest' on Amazon for other unique offerings from MSD. The mouse wrist rest is made of High Quality satin fabric filed with premium Foam. Foam can molds to your wrist giving the user all-day comfort. This Mouse wrist rest easily conforms to wrists without restricting motion and helps maintain a neutral wrist position. Provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension. Durable cloth surface is dust and stain resistant. Amazing image design that makes your mouse wrist rest pillow unique. Note: Fabric surface may differ from the pictures. The mouse rests are handmade so no two are exactly the same. HIGH RESOLUTION and exceptional image Quality that will not fade or scratch off. Long lasting and extremely durable. 1 piece per order. Base Size Measure 10x8.5x1.5 Inches. Suitable for most mices. Made in the USA. Printed and Shipped out of our California Facility.