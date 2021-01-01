Intaiell mSATA Mini 1TB 512GB 256GB 128GB 64GB MLC SSD 30*50 mm High Performance Hard Drive for Notebook Pos Machine and Game Machine (mSATA 1TB)

Size: 50x30x3mm Interface Type: mSATA Controller: SMI2258XT ECC: Support Silent and eco-friendly Read/Write Speed: Up to 529~480MB/s Nand Flash Type: MLC SSD Capacity: 64GB\128GB\256GB\512GB\1TB Application: Desktop?Laptop?Ultrabook?All in One PC Bad Block Management: Auto Bad Block Management in system Compatible system: Windows series, Unix Series, Linux Series, Mac and others usual systems Use for: Mini pc, Notebook, PC, POS Machines, All-in-one PC, Advertising Machines, Network Terminals, On-board Computers, Video Surveillance, Servers, Medical products and Equipment Storage