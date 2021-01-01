From global knowledge training, llc
MSA1 Canon Camcorder Mini Hot to Universal Shoe Adapter
Best Quality Guranteed. This adapter converts a Canon Mini Shoe to a universal shoe. It allows user to mount a LED Light or Mic with universal hot shoe to the camcorders. Please note there is no electrical connection made with this adapter, it is a universal shoe mount only. Weight 12g; Size 25x23x24mm; Material ABS + Alumnium Alloy Compatible with Canon Vixia HF10 HF11 HF100 HF20 HF200 HG10 HG20 HF G30 HF G40 HF G50 HF M30 HF M31 HF M300 HF M32 HF S10 HF S11 HF S20 HF S21 S100 S200