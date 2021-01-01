TOTO MS446234CUMG Aquia IV 0.8 / 1 GPF Universal Height Dual Flush Two Piece Elongated Chair Height Dual Flush Toilet with CeFiONtect - Slim SoftClose Seat Included Toto MS446234CUMG Features: Covered under Toto's 1 Year Limited Warranty Bowl design reduces water flow resistance and turbulence, resulting in a quieter flush Completely skirted design for a sleek and understated look Ultra slim SoftClose® seat creates a modern and sleek design with no more slammed lids Lid-top chrome dual flush push button - select 1.0 or 0.8 GPF TOTO WASHLET®+ upgrade compatibility: designed to work with a T40 WASHLET®+ bidet seat for seamless integration Made from vitreous china delivering strength and aesthetic appeal Toto MS446234CUMG Technologies / Benefits: DYNAMAX™ TORNADO FLUSH®: DynaMax combines powerful bowl cleaning and waste evacuation using water that is 100% projected from the rim creating 360° cleaning power. CEFIONTECT™: TOTO’s extraordinarily smooth CeFiONtect glaze prevents particulates from adhering to porous, ceramic surfaces. The ion-barrier in CeFiONtect keeps everything cleaner, longer. Less cleaning means fewer chemicals in the environment and less water used for cleaning. Toto MS446234CUMG Specifications: Overall Height: 29-13/16" (bottom of the base to the highest point on the toilet) Overall Depth: 28-1/4" (furthest point back to front of toilet) Overall Width: 15-1/2" (furthest point left to furthest point on the right) Bowl Height: 16-1/8" (floor to the top of the bowl) Flow Rate: 0.8 / 1 gallons-per-flush Distance Between Toilet Seat Installation Holes: 5-1/2" Trapway (Discharge Passageway) Size: 2-1/2" Rough-In: 12" Variations: MS446234CEMG: .8 / 1.28 GPF Two-Piece Elongated Toilet MS446234CUMG (This Model): .8 / 1 GPF Two-Piece Elongated Toilet Two-Piece Elongated Cotton White