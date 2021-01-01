MS200 Compact 200W Studio FlashSmall and Portable 24G Wireless X System GN53 5600K Monolight with Bowens Mount 150W Modeling Lamp 0118s Recycle.

Best Quality Guranteed. [High Quality Modeling Lamp] 150W output and 5% to 100% manual light adjustment. [ Anti-preflash Function] Its anti-preflash function guarantees the synchronization of cameras capable to fire a preflash. [Outstanding power output stability] no more than 2% tolerance of the power output when the flash keeps working for long hours. [Wireless remote control] The power output, modeling lamp, and the buzzer of the studio flash can be remotely controlled by X1 trigger, XT 16 transmitter or XPro, X2 Trigger. 2.4G: 16 group, 32 channel [Compact and lightweight] Net Weight Approx 1.3kg, length of flash with lamp cover only 28.3cm. and compatible with Bowen Mount Accessories.